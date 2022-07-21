LOWER KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. — Kittitas County is implementing a burn ban in lower Kittitas County from Elk Heights east to the Columbia River due to high wildfire risk. The ban starts Saturday, July 23 at the start of the day.
Under the ban, open burning will not be allowed. This is defined as ignition and burning of any combustible material outdoors, whether it is garbage, vegetative matter, paper, or anything else. The use of propane or gas stoves and charcoal briquette grills/smokers are also banned.
Campfires are allowed in specific campground areas. People should still use extreme caution when throwing out burnt charcoal. Do not leave a campfire until it is completely extinguished.
The Fire Marshal’s Office cites current dry conditions in Kittitas County as the reason for the ban, but will reassess as necessary.
Affected jurisdictions include Kittitas County Fire District 1, Kittitas Valley Fire and rescue and Kittitas County Fire District 4.
