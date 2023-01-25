YAKIMA, Wash.-
The Yakima Regional Clean Air Agency has issued a Stage 1 burn ban due to an air stagnation and poor ventilation that will be contributing to a build-up of air pollutants in the area.
The burn ban takes effect at 10 a.m. on January 25 and will last until further notice, although it may be shortened or renewed due to changing weather conditions. Please check yakimacleanair for the latest updates.
Under a Stage 1 burn ban:
- The use of uncertified wood stoves, fireplaces inserts and other uncertified solid fuel burning devices is prohibited.
- The use of certified wood stoves, pellet stoves and other wood burning devices is allowed.
- All outdoor burning is prohibited in Yakima County.
- All burn ban violations are subject to civil penalty.
