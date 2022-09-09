epa burn ban

SEATTLE, Wash.-

The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), working with Tribal air staff, has issued an air quality advisory and burn ban for the Yakama Reservation.

According to an EPA News Release the ban on open burning is the result of high pollution levels, due to area wildfires.

Burn bans still remain in place for most of the region because of the Extreme Fire Danger

The burn ban takes effect on Friday, September, 9th, at 8 a.m. and will remain in place until further notice.

The burn ban applies to all outdoor burning including agriculture, camping, and recreation within the Reservation boundaries.

The EPA advises sensitive groups to stay indoors or wear N95 masks outdoors.

Check air quality conditions in your area here.