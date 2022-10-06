PENDLETON, Ore. - The Umatilla County Board of Commissioners has lifted its non-agricultural burn ban within Umatilla County as of noon October 5, 2022. This does not cover land under state, federal or tribal jurisdiction, or areas covered by the Umatilla Rural Fire Protection District.
Burn day rules are still in place. Permit holders must check burn day status before burning. You can check for Burn Days on the county website, the county's smoke management Facebook page, or by calling 541-278-6397.
