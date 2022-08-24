Burn bans still remain in place for most of the region because of the Extreme Fire Danger

CENTRAL & EASTERN, WA - Burn bans still remain in effect for most places in Central and Eastern Washington as fire danger remains high.
This means do not light at fires at your home, including bonfires and controlled burns, and especially do not light a campfire if you go camping.
A fire safety burn ban protects people and property when wildfire danger is high, according to The Washington State Department of Ecology.
Nearly 85% of wildland fires in the United States are caused by people, according to the National Park Service.
"Right now due to the extremely high fire danger we do have burn bans in place for most of Central and Eastern Washington, that includes Yakima, Kittitas, Benton, and Franklin Counties," said Ryan Rodruck the Eastern WA Communications Manager for the Department of Natural Resources.
No burning signs have been put everywhere on the campground and DNR land to spread the message trying to prevent any sparks from getting out of control.
"No campfires, no debris burnings," said Rodruck. "...and DNR will not be issuing any permits for debris burns."
If you're going camping think twice before lighting any flames.
"Burn bans are put in place to protect the safety of the community and the safety of our firefighters," said Rodruck. "With extreme fire danger, any spark or ignition source could start a wildland fire."
Recently we saw a campfire get out of control in an area where burn bans were in place.
"The Cow Canyon Fire in Kittitas County was caused by a recreational burn and in that circumstance," said Rodruck. "Potentially there is legal and criminal liability for the results of that wildland fire."
Right now the ground is dry and there's a lot of fire fuel out from the cold and wet spring we had earlier this year.
If you see a fire or smoke in the area you're camping in call 911 immediately and report the location of the fire.
There is no reflag warnings currently from the National Weather Service.
