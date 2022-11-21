WAPATO, Wash.-
The body of a man found burned near a burning car in Wapato on August, 16, has been identified.
The Yakima County Sheriff's Office, the Yakima County Coroner, and Immigration Services have identified the man as 46-year-old Miguel "Elvin" Peredes from Nicaragua.
According to a Yakima County Sheriff's Office press release, the next of kin has been notified.
After an autopsy it was determined that Peredes died of a gunshot wound. His death is being investigated as a homicide.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Detective Mcilrath at 509-574-2562 and reference case #22C13053.
