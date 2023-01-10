WAPATO, Wash.-
The burned body that was found inside a burning car in a Wapato orchard on November 1 has been identified.
The remains are those of Jerred Dane King, 47, of Wapato according to the Yakima County Sheriff's Office.
The YCSO, Yakima County Coroner's Office, WSP Missing and Unidentified Persons Unit and the Department of Corrections assisted in the identification process.
According to the YCSO the case is being investigated as a homicide.
Anyone with any information on this case should contact Detective Williams at 509-574-2569.
