WAPATO, Wash.-
The Yakima County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) and fire crews responded to the 2500 block of Riggs Rd in Wapato on the night of November, 1, for a vehicle fire.
After fire crews put the fire out Deputies discovered a body in the car.
The burned body has been turned over to the Coroner's Office for an autopsy to determine the cause of death and identity.
According to a YCSO press release, this case is being investigated as a homicide.
Anyone with any information on this case is asked to contact Detective Williams at 509-574-2569.
