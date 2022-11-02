crime scene

WAPATO, Wash.-

The Yakima County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) and fire crews responded to the 2500 block of Riggs Rd in Wapato on the night of November, 1, for a vehicle fire.

After fire crews put the fire out Deputies discovered a body in the car.

The burned body has been turned over to the Coroner's Office for an autopsy to determine the cause of death and identity.

According to a YCSO press release, this case is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with any information on this case is asked to contact Detective Williams at 509-574-2569.