burned body found in wapato

WAPATO, Wash.-
In the early morning hours of Tuesday, August, 16th, Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies, the Yakama Nation Tribal Police, and the FBI responded to a report of a burned body near a burned car in the 100 block of Progressive Road in Wapato.
A dead male was found at the scene. An autopsy will be performed to determine cause of death, and to help identify the man.
The case is being investigated as a homicide.
Anyone with any information about this case is asked to contact Detective Mcilrath via email at brian.mcilrath@co.yakima.wa.us or call 574-2569 and reference case #22C13053
