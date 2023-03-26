Burning car left abandoned in Benton County leaves officials asking 'Why?'

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. – Benton County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for the driver of a car found on Sagebrush Rd and Bermuda Rd. Saturday, March 25.
According to a Facebook post by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Benton County Fire District 1 contained the fire and reported that no one was in or around the car when they arrived.
Officials said that the fire started in the engine and are currently looking for the driver to ask why they left the car on the side of the road.
Officials are asking that anyone with information contact non-emergency dispatch at (509) 628-0333.
