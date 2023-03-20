PASCO, Wash.-
Pasco Police responded to reports of an accident near Parkview Blvd and Owen Ave over the St. Patrick's Day weekend that ended with the driver being arrested on suspicion of DUI.
When Officers arrived on scene they found the driver of a truck passed out behind the wheel with the truck still running and their foot on the gas pedal.
According to Pasco Police no one was hurt in the accident, but the wheels of the truck spun until the tires shredded and burnt off, then the rims spun and ground into the asphalt before PPD Officers were able to remove the driver. The driver was booked into the Franklin County Jail on suspicion of DUI.
