WAPATO, WA - Wapato Public Schools is saying thank you and best of luck to a longtime Transportation Department employee who is retiring after more than 44 years.
Ray Estrada has been employed in the District’s Transportation Department since January of 1975. That’s more than 44 years of service to the District and families of the Wapato School District. In addition to safely transporting students as a bus driver most of those years, he has also be responsible for fuel services for the bus fleet.
The District wants to thank Ray for his service and support of Wapato Public Schools. Ray is a Wapato High School Alumn and to this day he rarely misses a Wapato High School Basketball game to cheer on the Wapato Wolves.