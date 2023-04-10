BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- The Summer Concert Series at the Benton-Franklin Fair has added the rock band, BUSH, to their lineup for the season. The group will perform on August 23.
BUSH has 23 consecutive top 40 hits in Modern and Mainstream Rock, with eleven of those songs reaching the top five and six songs in the number one spot. The group made history with their "The Sound of Wintr" album which had the first self-released song to reach the top spot of the alternative radio charts.
Tickets for the event go on sale on April 14.
