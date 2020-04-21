TRI-CITIES,WA- The family owned Bush Car Wash company around the Tri-Cities reopened Tuesday with a goal in mind. Open to help all first responders and medical personnel with a free car wash.
The car wash company said the car wash will help those on the frontlines for the rest of April.
The company stated on Facebook that, "As an American Small Business, it’s just a small token of our appreciation and a way that we can bless those who have blessed so many."
Any frontline responder during the COVID-19 outbreak can just let a crew member know as they greet you and they will take care of the rest.