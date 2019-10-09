Business Spotlight: Birrieria Vaka Negra

KENNEWICK, WA - Birrieria Vaka Negra is not your typical taco truck. They specialize in beef birria. Vaka Negra is a new taco truck serving in Tijuana style.

They offer a small menu but with a lot of flavor including Tacos, Quesadillas, Tostadas, and their best sellers "Mulitas" and "Consome."

They make their birria (beef stew) and consome (broth) fresh everyday

"The recipe was something I put together from several recipes I learned about and took what I liked from each one and made it my own," said Jacob Olvera, owner.

Originally, they were going to open up a sea food truck. But during a trip to California they stopped at a birria food truck. After eating there, they knew they had to bring one to the Tri-Cities. This project took them over a year to open because of so many obstacles from city codes to life situations but after many months of struggle, Vaka Negra finally opened up on August 15th of this year.

They are located on 4111 W Clearwater Ave, Kennewick WA. They are open Wednesday-Sunday, 10:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. or until they sell out.