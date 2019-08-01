Business Spotlight: Blueberry Bridal Boutique

Kennewick, WA - Blueberry Bridal Boutique first opened in Kennewick 11 months ago.
Its owner, Amber Keller, runs the business all on her own. But to her, it's more than a boutique. It's her passion.
"When I worked in my first bridal salon in Seattle, I loved seeing the brides so happy and so excited to be in this part of their life. It's such a fun experience for them. It captured me right away and I said, 'I have to be around these happy people all the time,'" she said.
Wedding gowns range from $900 to $3000, but most fall between $1200 and $1600.
Blueberry Bridal also offers prom and special occasion dresses ranging from $200 to $600, and most fall between $200 and $400.
Additionally, if you order a gown on your first visit, you will get $100 towards an accessory like a veil, jewelry or headpiece.
Blueberry Bridal Boutique offers sizes 6 to 24, but can order up to 32 for most of its designers.
In September, Keller has plans to host a sample party and said there will be many discounts available on store items.
To book an appointment, visit their website here. It is located on 8901 W Tucannon Avenue Suite 155.