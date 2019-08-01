Business Spotlight: Blueberry Bridal Boutique

Kennewick, WA - Blueberry Bridal Boutique first opened in Kennewick 11 months ago. 

Its owner, Amber Keller, runs the business all on her own. But to her, it's more than a boutique. It's her passion. 

"When I worked in my first bridal salon in Seattle, I loved seeing the brides so happy and so excited to be in this part of their life. It's such a fun experience for them. It captured me right away and I said, 'I have to be around these happy people all the time,'" she said.

Wedding gowns range from $900 to $3000, but most fall between $1200 and $1600.

Blueberry Bridal also offers prom and special occasion dresses ranging from $200 to $600, and most fall between $200 and $400.

Additionally, if you order a gown on your first visit, you will get $100 towards an accessory like a veil, jewelry or headpiece. 

Blueberry Bridal Boutique offers sizes 6 to 24, but can order up to 32 for most of its designers. 

In September, Keller has plans to host a sample party and said there will be many discounts available on store items.

To book an appointment, visit their website here. It is located on ​8901 W Tucannon Avenue Suite 155.

