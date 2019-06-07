Business Spotlight: BOIADA Brazilian Grill

KENNEWICK, WA - A new local restaurant brings cultural flare to the Tri-Cities.

BOIADA Brazilian Grill is a buffet-style Brazilian steakhouse in Kennewick, Washington. It is all-you-can-eat Brazilian buffet with special meat servers, known as a Gaucho, who will come to your table and slice the meat right in front of you. They serve pork, chicken, turkey, lamb, and a number of beef cuts all cooked in traditional Brazilian styles.

BOIADA in Portuguese means "Cattle."

The restaurant is owned by two families. As the first local Brazilian steakhouse, they look forward to sharing the music, culture, and happiness of Brazil with the people of Washington state.

Hisadora Ferreira, manager, says her family used to own a food truck and their dream was to open their own restaurant. Now their dream has come to reality.

BOIADA Brazilian Grill seats up to 200 people and features a banquet room for private events. There are 16 different kinds of meat with a number of different cuts of each, and the salad buffet features more than 40 items. Meat servers carve the meat you choose right at your table, ensuring you get exactly what you like.

BOIADA Brazilian Grill opened on Thursday, May 30th.

The restaurant is open from Monday through Saturday from 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM. They hope to open on Sundays sometime in July.

More info: https://www.boiadabraziliangrill.com/ and https://www.facebook.com/boiadabraziliangrill/