KENNEWICK, WA - Cozumel Mexican Cuisine is a local family owned restaurant that offers traditional Mexican dishes along with ones that have a special twist.

Popular dishes include pineapple carnitas with homemade special sauce all inside of a half pineapple, served with rice. Nachos Javier have grilled steak, chicken and shrimp mixed with onions, peppers, tomatoes and topped with a special white cheese sauce!

Another popular dish are the enchiladas zuisas which come with grilled chicken in a corn tortilla topped with their famous white cheese sauce, green tomatillo sauce and sour cream.

The restaurant is open Monday through Sunday from 11:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m.

They are located at 3801 S. Zintel Way. For more information head to https://www.facebook.com/Cozumelmexicancuisine/