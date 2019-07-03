Business Spotlight: CrossFit 12 Stones

KENNEWICK, WA - CrossFit 12 Stones is a fitness facility in the Tri-Cities that opened in March in 2018.

Aryn Stone, owner, says they opened their own gym when they moved to Tri-Cities to follow their passion for fitness.

CrossFit 12 Stones offers free classes on Saturdays at 9:00 a.m. for those interested in CrossFit Training. They are located on 101 N Union St. in Kennewick.

With years of immersion in the health and fitness community, the staff has a wealth of information from proper form to tips for preparing meals to stay on track. The staff is devoted to furthering their education to provide the best coaching and guidance to their members.

The owners, Todd and Aryn Stone, will work with each of their clients to give them the best experience possible and get the most potential out of everyone.

For the full schedule visit: https://www.crossfit12stones.com/schedule

Check out their Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/crossfit12stones/