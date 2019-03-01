KENNEWICK, WA - The family owned business "Eat Hot Tamales" is a Drive-thru Tamale Shop located in Kennewick, WA.

They sell different flavors of Tamales including rajas (Vegetarian), beans, chicken, pork, veggie (Vegan) and other unique tamales.

Alongside the authentic Mexican specialty, they also offer Champurrado (Hot chocolate with dough) and their famous Salsa Verde.

Guadalupe Pérez and her daughter Paulina Pérez, owners, say they know that the best Tamales are made with love. They offer a variety of flavors in Tamales, handcrafted with authentic Mexican sazon.

Paulina says for right now, "Eat Hot Tamales" is drive-thru only but they expect to open a dine-in feature in the midst of high demand.

They also deliver all over the Tri-Cities and also offer catering services.

Eat Hot Tamales is located on 2521 W Kennewick Ave, Kennewick, Washington, 99336.

Their business hours are Monday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

For more information, you can visit their social media pages listed below, or head over to https://www.eathottamales.com

Facebook: @eathottamales

Instagram: @eat_hot_tamales