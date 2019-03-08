PASCO, WA - El Paraiso is a local dessert shop that has been in the Tri-Cities for over 20 years.

Rosio Avila, owner of El Paraiso, says her shop is mainly known for their snow cones which are made from scratch but they also offer a variety of desserts, ​fruit, drinks and snacks.

Flavors include guava, tamarind, strawberry, nance, milk, pineapple, mango and so much more.

One of their popular dishes is a corona which is a snow cone that has ice cream on the top, is filled with caramel or condensed milk and is crowned with fruit.

El Paraiso is open Wednesday through Sunday from 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

For more information, head to https://www.facebook.com/rosioavila1975/.