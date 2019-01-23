KENNEWICK, WA - European Desserts & Appetizers by Nena is a local company specializing in authentic European food.

The company began six months ago and offers catering and delivery services.

Nena Milardovic, the owner, prides herself in offering high quality food, her motto is quality over quantity. Her specialty includes charcuterie platters.

European Desserts & Appetizers offers cooking classes at Red Mountain Kitchen in Kennewick to anyone interested in learning the craft; including children 9 years old and up.

For more information check out https://www.facebook.com/EuropeanDessertsMore/