RICHLAND, WA - 3 Eyed Fish started off as a popular wine bar in Richland and in September became a full-service restaurant.
The menu offers American Fusion plates for brunch, lunch and dinner. They also offer a variety of options for cocktails, wines and beer.
3 Eyed Fish is open Monday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. On Thursday from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. Friday's and Saturday's from 11 a.m. until midnight and on Sunday from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.
There is live music on Friday's and Saturday's from 9 p.m. until 11 p.m.
The restaurant is located on 1970 Keene Rd, Richland, Washington