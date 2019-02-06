TRI-CITIES, WA - Fast and Curryous is a local food truck that opened in 2017 and serves fresh, healthy and flavorful Indian inspired cuisine.
David Stenoien and Kavita Patel-Stenoien are co-owners of the mobile food truck. In addition to the food they serve they also offer a meal prep service that gets delivered to customers. At Fast and Curryous they also make their own fresh sauces.
David and Kavita share a passion of cooking and despite having no professional food service experience, they have been able to launch a successful food business.
Tikka Tacos, ghost chili chicken and butter chicken curry are some of their most popular dishes.
Below is the food trucks weekly lunch schedule:
Tues/Thurs - PNNL in North Richland (11 a.m- 1 p.m.)
Wed - 2400 Stevens Center (11 a.m.- 1 p.m)