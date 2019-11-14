Business Spotlight: Float Euphoria

KENNEWICK, WA - You can float your stress away in Float Euphoria's "Dream Pods." You can float in the the silky water which is hyper-saturated with half a ton of Epsom salts, resulting in an environment remarkably close to floating in zero gravity.

Their address is 3221 W. Kennewick Ave, Kennewick WA, 99336. To make an appointment, you can call (509) 940-1888.

Ryan Wright was introduced to floating in 2015 and enjoyed it so much he wanted to share the experience with others. He says floating is one of the best tools available today in combating stress, anxiety and other side effects of our fast-paced modern world.

Wright purchased the building in January 2016 and began renovations to turn his dream into reality. Float Euphoria opened on July 2017.

Float Euphoria's mission is to provide a warm, loving place of peace and relaxation where clients may experience a variety of healing modalities. Their primary focus is to lift the spirits of all who walk through the doors.