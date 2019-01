PROSSER, WA - Free Spirit Yoga and Trapeze opened it's doors just three months ago in Prosser; it's the only one of its kind in the Lower Valley.

Sara Galliway the owner of the studio says her goal is to create an environment to release stress, relax and have fun.

Galliway offers trapeze, vinyasa flow and restorative classes at her studio.

Free Spirit Yoga and Trapeze is located at 1215 Mead Ave. Prosser, WA.

For more information head to: https://www.facebook.com/freespirityogaandtrapeze/