Business Spotlight: Hayilybee Designs

KENNEWICK, WA - A local artist turned her struggles into a passion that lead to her business.
Haylee Barness owns the shop Hayilybee Designs. She makes customized doormats by hand and print.
Barness went through a rough period in her life where she constantly suffered migraines.
To cope with it, she began painting and soon enough found herself painting on materials like doormats.
"Nothing was working" said Barness. "So I started painting as a way to deal with the pain."
She turned her form of relief into a business and now sells customized doormats at 211 Kennewick Avenue.
Website: HayilybeeDesigns.com
Instagram: @hayilybee.Designs