Business Spotlight: Indoor Pickleball Courts at Tri-City Court Club

KENNEWICK, WA - The Tri-City Court Club has built 6 pickleball courts ready for a grand opening on December 2nd.

It is one of the fastest growing sports in America and involves a court and a net. Pickleball is something of a mix between tennis, racquetball and ping pong. Players use special paddles and a wiffle ball, and games take place on tennis courts with specific pickleball lines. Nets and court sizes are smaller than their tennis counterparts, and the most common game is doubles, although singles is also an option.

The Tri-City Court Club will be hosting a free event this Friday, November from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. They say no pickleball experience is necessary, it is just a way to have fun and get a workout in. They will have paddles and balls available for play.

The Tri-City Court Club is located on 1350 N Grant St

Kennewick, Washington 99336.