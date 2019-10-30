Business Spotlight: Jade's British Girl Treats

PROSSER, WA - Jade's British Girl Treats is a local British cafe where "English traditions meet American Culture."

Located on 1115 Grant Ave. in Prosser.

Jade Visser was born and raised in the United Kingdom. She is the owner of the shop. At the age of 28, she took on a new adventure. As a single mother with children and a couple of suitcases, she decided to move to the United States.

They make their food from scratch. They are a bakery that serves chocolates and more. They can serve at special events and they have an event space for lease. They renovated an old church, and opened in June of this year.

"I have so much gratitude for one of the best decisions I have ever made," Visser said. "I am blessed to live in this beautiful country where I have grown and experienced so much." She went to Culinary School in the UK, where she also studied business.

"Over the years, my love has grown for chocolate confections," said Visser.