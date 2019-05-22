Business Spotlight: Jocho's Tacos

PASCO, WA - Jocho's Tacos is a local restaurant in Pasco that started as a food truck.

The restaurant opened up in October of 2018.

Arturo Maldonado, cook, says they make their tortillas by hand to give them the best taste possible as well as some of their drinks.

Jocho's Tacos offers a variety of Mexican dishes and has 19 different kinds of "Tortas."

One of their most popular dishes is the "Alambres" which is grilled beef with chopped bacon, bell peppers, onions, and cheese melted on top. Jocho's Tacos serves this family dish with plenty of tortillas for everyone to make their own tacos.

Jocho's Tacos is open from 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.

For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/pg/jochostacos/about/?ref=page_internal