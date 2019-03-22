KENNEWICK, WA - Level Up Arcade Bar is the first of its kind in the Tri-Cities, featuring drinks and classic arcade games.

Michael Miller, the owner, is hoping to attract all demographics with his new business.

Level Up Arcade Bar will host family night on Sundays from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. to also give kids a chance to experience these classic games for themselves.

On a regular basis the bar will be limited to people 21 and over. They will serve cold beer from a 24 tap selection along with a full service cocktail bar.

Located at 1022 N. Columbia Center Blvd, Level Up Arcade Bar will open on April 1, 2019.

The business will be open Sunday through Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. until 1:00 a.m. and Thursday through Saturday until 2:00 a.m.

For more information head to: https://www.facebook.com/leveluparcadebar/