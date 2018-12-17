Business Spotlight: Ninja Bistro

PASCO, WA - A new local pop-up shop is bringing Asian Fusion Cuisine to the Tri-Cities.
David Phongsa, the chef and owner of Ninja Bistro is incorporating many different flavors from a variety of cultures in single dishes. His inspiration comes from the food he has tasted while travelling.
The menu includes dishes such as tofu spring rolls, spicy wontons, kimchi hotdog, corn cheese, bao taco, fusion burrito, rice bowls and so much more!
Ninja Bistro began as a food truck and has since expanded into a pop-up shop located at the Pasco Specialty Kitchen on 110 S. 4th Ave.
The shop's hours of operation are Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.