Business Spotlight: Patty Wagon Taps

KENNEWICK, WA - From sisters, to business owners.
Amanda Hickman and Josie Michel are the owners of Patty Wagon Taps, the first horse trailer conversion in the Tri-Cities area.
They named their trailer after their grandmother, Patty. The sisters say she always had room at her table, a cold beer in the fridge and loved a reason to celebrate. Country, western and all class.
The Wagon brings vintage charm, and country class.
They are designed for you to provide the alcohol, and they serve it at their the bar.
All of their services are designed to minimize the stress of setting up a bar. Whether that is for a backyard family reunion or a wedding, the bar rental comes equipped with all the tools necessary to serve.
To reserve their services, you can reach them at
(509) 405-2430 or https://www.facebook.com/pattywagontaps/