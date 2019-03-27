KENNEWICK, WA - Red Mountain Kitchen provides a space for aspiring food entrepreneurs to plan, prep and produce.

Located in Historic Downtown Kennewick at 212 W. Kennewick Ave.

Red Mountain Kitchen includes a primary kitchen, a baking suite, prep work-space and much more.

This is a family run business and has been a part of the Tri-Cities for four months. Alanna Lindblom, the owner, says she hopes to continue building the food industry in this region and support the creative ideas of food entrepreneurs.

