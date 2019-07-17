Business Spotlight: Rollin' Fresh Ice Cream

Kennewick, WA - Jackie Prather first opened her ice cream truck about a year ago.

It's not just any ice cream truck-- Rollin' serves ice cream rolls and bowls.

Prather said she wanted to start a new, unique kind of food truck, and that's when the idea was born.

Rollin' offers a number of flavors with fresh ingredients from local farms in the area. Some of their ingredients include fresh berries, Girl Scout Cookies, and even Hot Cheetos.

Along with a few employees, the 28-year-old also runs the truck with her two daughters and dad. She said sharing this experience with her family has meant the world to her.

Rollin' offers a two dollar discount to teachers, military service members, fire fighters, and police officers. They also offer a 50 cent discount to anyone who brings their own spoon.

Prather said she plans on expanding her menu to include rolled salads, rolled wraps, and seasonal soups with local produce.

The amount of local support she's received has been amazing, she said.

"Its all about you guys. I really appreciate all the support and love from the community. So thank you guys so much. I love you," she said.

You can follow Rollin' on Instagram at @rollinupfresh, and on Facebook at @Rollin.