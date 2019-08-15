Business Spotlight: The Ciao Wagon

Pasco, WA - Susanne and Jessie Ayala opened their mobile food truck about three years ago.

Called The Ciao Wagon, the rolling restaurant specializes in Italian and Mediterranean dishes.

The Ciao Wagon is most known for its lemon pasta-- which contains noodles with creamy butter, garlic, and Parmesan cheese.

Although the food truck does not have a permanent location, it caters private events, and operates out of public events in the area.

The fresh ingredients and combination and combination of both Italian and Mediterranean inspired dishes are what make The Ciao Wagon unique, owner Susanne Ayala said.

"Serving people in our community and making them happy through food is my favorite part of owning this business," she added.

You can check them out tomorrow at Brews Taphouse and Growler Fills in Pasco from three to 11 pm, and at at Winemakers Loft in Prosser for the Lounging at the Loft event on Saturday from six to nine pm.

You can follow them on Instagram and Facebook at @theciaowagon. You can also find their website here.