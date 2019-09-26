Business Spotlight: The Dive

RICHLAND, WA - The Dive opened on June 25 and they serve burgers, sandwiches, pastas, and even Loco Moco.

Appetizers include their Poutine, wings, hand dipped onion rings and pickles. Happy hour is from Tuesday to Thursday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and all day on Sunday. They have hopes to open for lunch next month and weekend breakfast by the end of the year.

They have an extensive cocktail list and lots of beer andwine choices. The idea was to create a fun, upbeat atmosphere that offers old 80's videos and music with great food, cocktails, and service.

The Dive is located on 2000 Logston Blvd Suite #122 in Richland.