Business Spotlight: Trejo's Mexican Tacos

PASCO, WA - Trejo's Mexican Restaurant is a local business that recently won the 2019 Pasco Taco Crawl.
The family owned restaurant offers over 100 different dishes located on 1833 W Court St
Pasco, Washington 99301.
Cesar Trejo, owner, says starting his own risk was a huge risk. In the first three years, Trejo says they struggled. Fast forward a few years, Trejo and his family won the 2019 Pasco Taco Crawl for the best taco in the Tri-Cities.
"Taco as Pastor" was the winner of the competition.
This is their schedule:
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday 10 am - 9 pm
Wednesday Closed
Friday and Saturday 10 am - 10 pm
Sunday 9am - 7 pm
Visit their sites:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TrejosMexicanRestaurantPasco/?epa=SEARCH_BOX
Website: http://www.trejostacofactory.com/