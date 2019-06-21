Business Spotlight: Trejo's Mexican Tacos

PASCO, WA - Trejo's Mexican Restaurant is a local business that recently won the 2019 Pasco Taco Crawl. 

The family owned restaurant offers over 100 different dishes located on 1833 W Court St

Pasco, Washington 99301.

Cesar Trejo, owner, says starting his own risk was a huge risk. In the first three years, Trejo says they struggled. Fast forward a few years, Trejo and his family won the 2019 Pasco Taco Crawl for the best taco in the Tri-Cities.

"Taco as Pastor" was the winner of the competition. 

This is their schedule:  

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday 10 am - 9 pm

Wednesday Closed

Friday and Saturday 10 am - 10 pm

Sunday 9am - 7 pm

Visit their sites: 

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TrejosMexicanRestaurantPasco/?epa=SEARCH_BOX

Website: http://www.trejostacofactory.com/

 

