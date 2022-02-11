WAPATO, WA - Spili-Yi Floral and Gifts has enough flowers, gifts, and balloons to go around. They are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.
It's best to order in person and as soon as possible said owner, Kiona Dick.
Dick said each bouquet is unique and made of many different fresh flowers. She said they still have plenty of roses.
They are open and also deliver Valentine's Day.
Spili-Yi Floral and Gifts has chocolates, balloons, teddy bears, and more.
This family-operated flower shop has been serving the Yakima Valley for nine years. Dick said they often provide flower arrangements for tribal funerals.