Yakima, WA - Phase 2 construction for the North First Street Revitalization Project is expected to end by the end of this year. Businesses in the area are hopeful this will help bring their clients back to them.
The revitalization project started in 2019 with Phase 1. The first phase covered U.S. Highway 12 to N Street. The cost of this phase was about $3.3 million, which was paid for with federal and state funds.
Construction for Phase 2 from N Street to I Street started this Spring. The total cost is about $2.6 million paid for by car tab fees, water funds, and wastewater funds.
Spokesman for the city Randy Beehler said they expect to finish Phase 2 within the next three weeks, however, that is not set in stone.
"There may be a little bit of delay from when we initially thought we were going to be done but it should be done relatively soon," Beehler said.
The delay could be from supply chain shortages. They do expect to be done with the project by the end of the year.
Businesses along the Phase 2 construction area said the project has slowed down their business but they hope the end of construction will bring people back to them.
Elizabeth Sanchez, the owner of Jasmine Beauty Salon, opened her salon on North First Street in October and said construction has made it hard for her to bring in clients.
"Some people would see my place when traffic was at a stop but people were deterred from coming in because of how uncomfortable it is to get in and out of the parking lot," Sanchez said.
For the clients she does have, they constantly ask when construction will end.
She added that sometimes construction vehicles park in front of her business and people can't see her sign.
Sanchez started telling her clients to park on second street and walk around the back to get into her salon, however, not everyone is a fan of doing so.
Sanchez hopes the end of Phase 2 will drum up business.
"I ask God to please increase businesses," Sanchez said.
Phase 3 of the revitalization project is expected to start Spring 2022 and cost around $9 million. This phase will start at I Street and go to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. This will be the largest part of the project.
"So that alone just presents it's own set of challenges but also what we've experienced through the first couple of phases here," Beehler said. "There will be traffic disruption, there will be some disruption to access to businesses that's just how it goes with a large construction project like this."
While the project has caused some difficulties, Beehler said the project was needed to improve the underground infrastructure. He said some water pipes are around 100-years-old.
When completed, the project will also have new sidewalks, bike lanes, new lighting, and median islands.
"The aesthetics alone will be a major improvement," Beehler said. "The underground infrastructure also will allow that area with some of the vacant lots up there increase the capacity for water and waste water that will allow those properties hopefully to be developed."