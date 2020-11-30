Businesses that refuse to comply with shut down could lose their license

KENNEWICK WA- Amid a second wave of shutdowns businesses must close their doors once again.
This time not everyone is cooperating.
Locally, for the ones that did refuse to comply they were met with fines.
Warning after warning they refused to back down. So with law enforcement standing by their education over enforcement stance. Where does this game of chicken end?
According to Lieutenant Aaron Clem with the Kennewick Police Department their hands are tied. They are only able to enforce municipal codes adopted by the city of Kennewick which the mandates are not. So it falls on the Liquor and Cannabis Board.
"So as far as enforcement action is concerned we would be relying on them as well as the prosecuting attorney," explained Clem.
After several warnings and fines and still no compliance, the Communications director for the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board Brian Smith, says the next move is an emergency suspension of the business.
"We would take their license and are no longer allowed to sell alcohol and we go through a period where we try to revoke the license all together," said Smith.
Following the suspension of their liquor license, businesses usually then comply because without the sale of alcohol their profit drops substantially.
As of now the Alcohol and Cannabis Board says the few pushing back locally, have since given up their resistance.