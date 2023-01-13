UMATILLA, Ore.-
Umatilla fire crews responded to a structure fire and a vehicle fire in two separate incidents on January 12.
The Umatilla Rural Fire Protection District was dispatched to reports of a structure fire west of Umatilla around 10:05 p.m.
Crews arrived to find a building on fire. The Irrigon Fire Department, Boardman Fire Rescue District and Umatilla County Fire District #1 assisted at the fire.
While on scene fire crews were called to a vehicle fire at a gas station. A semi truck and trailer were on fire when firefighters arrived, according to Umatilla Fire Protection.
According to Umatilla Fire Protection the semi truck driver disconnected the tractor from the trailer and parked away from the fire, however, there was smoke and fire damage to both.
No injuries were reported in either fire.
