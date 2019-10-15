KENNEWICK, WA - The action of looking down at your phone, tablet or laptop doubles the weight of your head and it can cause "text neck."

"Text neck" refers to visual and symptomatic changes which happen to a person when their neck is in a flexed position for a long period of time.

"Our spine is developed to have a natural curve, and so we should have a nice normal curve similar to our low back," says Dr. Allen Liebing, Chiropractor Physician at Advance Family Chiropractic. "It allows the weight of our head to be distributed properly between the front and back of our neck and then down the rest of our spine."

Symptoms related to this can be neck stiffness, acute muscle spasms, loss of range of motion, Upper Cross Syndromes, tension headaches, arm and shoulder irritation, jaw pain and spinal degenerative changes.

Dr. Liebing says the use of electronics at a much younger age can set up postural patterns and habits which can cause structural changes later on in life.

Text neck can cause degenerative changes in your body.

"Degenerative changes happen within the bones and within the joint that can increase inflammation and thus cause erosions to the discs and to the different joints there," says Dr. Liebing.

You can prevent "text neck" by being aware of your posture, taking breaks from electronics, exercising, stretching, and getting chiropractic treatment and massages.