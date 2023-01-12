KENNEWICK, Wash.-
Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of SR 397 on the Cable Bridge around 8:22 p.m. on January 11.
According to the WSP a car driven by a 31-year-old Kennewick man hit a car driven by a 55-year-old Selah man from behind.
Both drivers were transported to local hospitals for their injuries.
According to a WSP press memo the 31-year-old driver could possibly face 1st degree negligent driving and DUI charges.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.