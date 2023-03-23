Cadbury Bunny Tryouts name Boise's Crash winner

BOISE, Idaho - Crash, a cat from Boise, has been named the winner of the 2023 Cadbury Bunny Tryouts. The cat's story and personality beat out nine other finalists based on judging criteria.
2023's contest was Cadbury's Rescue Pets Edition with all submissions needing proof of being a rescue.
Crash's story begins after he was hit by a car, breaking his leg and jaw and losing his right eye in the process. The cat's submission video showcases his personality through tricks like high fives, sit pretty and walking through hoops, all while sporting a bright pink pair of bunny ears.
"He charmed his way into becoming our resident shelter cat," said Crash's bio from Cadbury. "He reminds our community that every cat is worth saving."
Crash will be featured in an upcoming commercial and his owner and rescue shelter will receive checks of $5,000 for sharing the cat's story.
