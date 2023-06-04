PASCO, Wash. - A new coffee shop in the heart of downtown Pasco is looking to give people a place to relax and be creative.

Just across the street from Peanuts Park in Pasco, you might've seen something coming soon Cafe con Arte will give you a unique experience.

Owners Saul Martinez and Alexia Estrada created Cafe con Arte for the Tri-Cities to learn about art while enjoying a cup of coffee.

"Before it was an empty shell with an idea," Martinez said. "At this point, it's a space that's slowly developing into our goal.

"We've been able to get our building closer to code and have been able to start working on our non-profit side here and there," said Estrada.

They began asking the community for help and Martinez said it came down to the wire.

"It was painfully close," he says. "For me, it didn't feel like we were going to make our goal."

For him, it wasn't about the money.

"It was about seeing the community support," said Martinez. "So seeing 250 plus people supporting our cause definitely spoke volumes."

He told me both his and Estrada's idea was a hail mary pass and it worked.

Both Martinez and Estrada say the artwork is the easy part. The hard part is the coffee side of the cafe. They are currently working with a roaster to determine what type of items they want on their menu and once they decide what those items are, they'll work with the roaster on how to brew the coffee and make the drink.

The space has fresh paint, new gallery lights and the exterior has been painted with their name and logo.

"It might be something small but our electrician has done an amazing job putting up our studio lights so that we really have that gallery feel," Estrada says.

"We've painted the ceilings, the walls, well some of the walls. We've also painted the exterior," Martinez says. "We were able to paint our logo or the start of the logo."

Both owners say it's been a challenge to open, but aim to open by mid-July.