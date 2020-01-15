ZILLAH, WA - A cafe in Zillah that helps find homes for cats is temporarily closed after its ceiling collapsed.

The Calico Cat Cafe posted on their Facebook page Wednesday that a water pipe broke in the ceiling above the dining room and kitchen, causing the ceiling to collapse.

The post said that they "will need some extensive remodel" before they can reopen.

The Calico Cat Cafe sells food and coffee, and also features adoptable cats guests can interact with. The cafe also provides employment opportunities for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities. You can find our previous coverage of the cafe here.