Small communities that bore the brunt of a strong earthquake on the coast of far Northern California remain without power and under boil-water advisories. Most of the 72,000 Humboldt County customers who lost electricity when the quake struck before dawn Tuesday had power restored by evening. Pacific Gas & Electric’s website shows about 14,000 still without electricity early Wednesday. Most of the remaining outages are in the communities of Fortuna, Ferndale and Rio Dell. Boil-water advisories were issued for Rio Dell and parts of Fortuna because of damaged water systems. The earthquake registered at a magnitude of 6.4 and has produced aftershocks.