RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA - The Rancho Cucamonga Fire District is going through an expansion phase. Nine babies were born between March and July to members of the fire department, KABC reported.

Recently they had a photo shoot to mark the special connection the firefighting family has inside and outside the firehouse.

One of the photos has each baby nestled in their father's gear, next to dad's helmet with RCFD spelled out with fire hose extensions.