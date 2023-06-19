YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash.- One person is dead and two others are in the hospital after a two-car crash south of Toppenish on June 18.
The crash happened on SR 97 near milepost 53 about ten miles from Toppenish when a car in the southbound land crossed the center line and hit a car in the northbound lane.
According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP) the 38-year-old driver of the first car, a woman from Chico, California died in the crash.
The two people in the second car, a 72-year-old male and a 76-year-old female from Yakima, were transported to MultiCare Yakima Hospital for their injuries.
The WSP believes that the cause of the crash was improper lane usage. It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash at this time.
